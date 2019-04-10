Myarie FLETCHER

FLETCHER, Myarie Louise:
(late of Sefton and Rangiora). On April 7, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Ian (Ike). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ivan and Bridget, and Karen. Loved Nana of Timothy, Eloise; Krystie, and Stacey. Loved great-Grandnana of Jesse, Jazmin, Vinny, Caleb, and Shania. Messages to the Fletcher family, 17R Matawai Close, Rangiora 7400. The Funeral Service for Myarie will be held in Our Chapel, 12 High Street, Rangiora, on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.


Published in The Press on Apr. 10, 2019
