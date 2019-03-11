Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



(RNZN 17032)

16.10.1941 - 9.3.2019

Murray passed away peacefully at Ashburton Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Much loved husband and friend of Anne for 53 years. Loving and proud Dad of his two daughters Lee and Marie. Loved cousin, brother-in-law, and uncle. Special Godfather to Kimberley. Murray was a dear and loyal friend to many and will be missed. Thank you to the Ward One angels for their care. Messages to the Stratford family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East & Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Tuesday, March 12, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.







STRATFORD, Murray Neil:(RNZN 17032)16.10.1941 - 9.3.2019Murray passed away peacefully at Ashburton Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Much loved husband and friend of Anne for 53 years. Loving and proud Dad of his two daughters Lee and Marie. Loved cousin, brother-in-law, and uncle. Special Godfather to Kimberley. Murray was a dear and loyal friend to many and will be missed. Thank you to the Ward One angels for their care. Messages to the Stratford family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East & Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Tuesday, March 12, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium. Published in The Press on Mar. 11, 2019

