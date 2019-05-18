LANGDON, Murray:
On May 15, 2019, peacefully at home. Loved husband of the late Alison, son of Horace and Ella (both deceased), brother and brother-in-law of Norma and Bill (both deceased), Lois and the late Hardy and the late Harry, Oinah and Trevor (both deceased), Austin (deceased), Graeme and June, uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Murray Langdon, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to Birthright Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Murray will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, May 22, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on May 18, 2019