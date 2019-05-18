BRITT, Murray Sarelius:
On May 12, 2019, died unexpectedly at home, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Thelma, loved father and father-in-law of Dominic and Claire (England), and Hannah (England), much loved granddad of Harrison, Eva, and Holly, loved brother and brother-in-law of Gavin (deceased) and Jean, Don and Rosalind, and Michael and Therese. Much loved by his extended family and friends. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Murray Britt, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Murray will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, May 23, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on May 18, 2019