HALEY, Muriel Alma:
|
(Of Akaroa) Passed away peacefully in the homely and friendly care of Fendalton Retirement Village staff, on March 14, 2019, in her 98th year. Loved wife of the late Trevier. Treasured mother and mother-in-law to Jan and Simon (Amberley), Richard and Janis (Akaroa). Gran/Mu to Greg, Stuart and Sandra, David and Tracy, Marie and Asif. Great-Gran to Connor and Jesse, Maya and Xavier. Muriel was a modern woman with great determination and a love of life. Messages to 23 Teviotview Place, Amberley 7410.
"She brightened our lives"
A Private Cremation for Muriel has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019