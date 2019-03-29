Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mose TUISA'ULA. View Sign

TUISA'ULA,

Mose (Reverend Doctor):

Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Auckland, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Luisa Karene. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Nora and Malika Liutai, Tuisa'ula Daniel and Regan, Karen and Duane Fyfe, Leone and Tala Petelo, Tuiolotoa Monalisa and John Seedhouse, Ulugia and Sunema Karene, Tuiseufale Aleki and Lupe Karene, Rona and Vince Faumuina and much loved Papa of Dante, Kalesita, Giana, Mose, Ashleigh, Alexandra, Aaron, Lucas, Stephanie, Tyrone, Monalisa, Jacob, Karene, Anita, Adora, Amarina and Kathryn. Much loved uncle to Malo and Anne Ioane and Malu and Trish Ioane.

"You will be deeply missed by us and the many people whose hearts you have touched in a lifetime of service to others. May you rest peacefully in the arms of our Heavenly Father, Ia manuia lau malaga"

The Funeral service will be held at the Mangere Congregational Church of Jesus, 2 Waddon Place, Mangere, on Friday, March 29, at 10.00am followed by burial at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Rd, Mangere. Greyson Funeral Services Ltd.





