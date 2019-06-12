WALLACE, Monica May:
26 May 1924 – 10 June 2019
On June 10, 2019, peacefully at Bethesda Rest Home aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late James (Jimmy) Wallace. Mother to Margaret, Judy, Ann, Patricia, Arthur and the late Amy, Elizabeth, and Graeme (Sam). Grandmother to 14, and great-grandmother to 22, great-great-grandmother to 17. Monica passed surrounded by her loving family and grandchildren. Now at rest with her beloved Jimmy after 41 years apart.
Kua hinga te Ttara I te waonui a Tne. Moe mai moe mai, moe mai r e Nan.
"Rest in peace and love
Nan, Mum, Supergran"
Messages may be addressed to the Wallace family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Monica's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Thursday, June 13, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 12, 2019