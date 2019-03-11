Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monica LEONARD. View Sign



Monica Gertrude Uglow

(Maw):

On March 9, 2019 peacefully at Brooklands Village, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug Maw, late Cor Zwart, and late Terry Leonard. Loved mother of Rosemary and Paul Guile, Mark and Denise Maw, Philip and Judy Maw. Cherished Nana of Kate, Sarah and Lewis, Tom and Hayley, and Chris, Andrew and Greir; Ben and Mikaela; Lucy and Aaron. Great Nana of George and Alice. We would very much like to thank the wonderful staff of Brooklands for their kindness and care of Monica. A celebration of Monica's life will be held at Campbell and Sons, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 1.30pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, followed by private cremation. Messages to 19 Crosby Street, Dunedin 9011.







LEONARD,Monica Gertrude Uglow(Maw):On March 9, 2019 peacefully at Brooklands Village, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug Maw, late Cor Zwart, and late Terry Leonard. Loved mother of Rosemary and Paul Guile, Mark and Denise Maw, Philip and Judy Maw. Cherished Nana of Kate, Sarah and Lewis, Tom and Hayley, and Chris, Andrew and Greir; Ben and Mikaela; Lucy and Aaron. Great Nana of George and Alice. We would very much like to thank the wonderful staff of Brooklands for their kindness and care of Monica. A celebration of Monica's life will be held at Campbell and Sons, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 1.30pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, followed by private cremation. Messages to 19 Crosby Street, Dunedin 9011. Published in The Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers