VALLANCE, Molly
(Mary) (nee Radburnd):
On Friday, March 22, 2019, peacefully in Christchurch; aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Jack for 61 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Pete and Sandy, Francis and Inga, Ange and Gavin Craythorne, Jill and Guido Donaggio, Tony and Sharon, loved Granny of Amy and Matt, David and Sarah; Samuel; Tracey, Rach and Ben; Neo; Josh and Amelia, Ashlee, and Kennedy, loved Great-Granny of Ellie, Maddison and Mason. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Vallance Family, c/- P O Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. (Date and venue to be confirmed).
Published in The Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019