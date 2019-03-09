MacLEOD-SMITH, Molly:
On Friday, March 8, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in her 86th year. Dearly loved wife of Ian, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Greg Tod, best mate of Mack, and a beloved sister of Jewel (Australia). Messages to the MacLeod-Smith Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Molly will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Wednesday, March 13, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019