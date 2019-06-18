LOWE, Molly Isobel:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred; loved mother and mother-in-law of Brenda and Craig, Peter and Marita, Glenis and Bruce, and John; loved grandmother of Justin, and Rebecca; Lisa, and Andrew; and Corey, and loved great-gran of Reef, and Trixy. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Molly Lowe, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Molly's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Thursday, June 20, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Balcairn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 18, 2019