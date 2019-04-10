Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away on April 9, 2019, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Catherine and Peter Shanks, and the late Graeme. Loving grandmother of Victoria and Tim Powell and doting great-grandmother of Olivia. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Murray and Margaret MacRae, and the late Betty and Jim Rapson, Malcolm and Elsa MacRae, Ian and the late Marilyn MacRae. A loving Aunty of all her nieces and nephews and their families. Messages to the De Filippi family, c/o PO Box 11-101, Christchurch 8443. Thank you to the staff of Addington Gardens Rest Home for all their loving care of Molly. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made at her service. A celebration of Molly's life will be held in the Upper Riccarton Methodist Church, 3 Brake Street, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, April 12, at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation.







