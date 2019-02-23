DAVENPORT, Mina:
1926 – 2019
92 years old. Passed away in her sleep at Rose Court, Christchurch, on Monday, February 18, 2019. Mina will be remembered fondly, and with love, by her niece Mina Scholtemeijer (Mini) in Amsterdam, her adopted Christchurch family the Liley's and Watsons, and good friends Lesley in Tauranga; Diane and John; Brian and Margaret; Rod and Raja; Craig and Michelle; and Lynley, plus her other good friends here in New Zealand and overseas. Mina, you'll be missed – your "nephew" Mark. A massive thank you to everyone at Rose Court for the wonderful care given to Mina over the last year. No flowers please. Messages for the Davenport family, C/- John Rhind Funeral Directors, 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
"Ashes to Ashes,
Dust to Dust"
A private cremation has taken place. Mina's ashes will be united with Len Davenport's, Hanna's and Olli's.
Published in The Press on Feb. 23, 2019