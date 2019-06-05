BAYLY,
Mildred Lorraine (Millie):
On June 3, 2019, peacefully at Ashwood Retirement Village. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lorraine and Murray, Linda and Ben, Cam and Karen, Cheryl (deceased), Eric and Toska, Greg and Janine, Kay-Maree and Grant. Much loved Nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to PO Box 39, Ward 7248, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Many thanks for the love and care of Millie by Ashwood Park staff. At Millie's request, a private cremation has been held with interment of ashes in Christchurch to follow at a later date.
Published in The Press on June 5, 2019