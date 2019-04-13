WADE,
Michelle Fay (nee Boyd):
On April 11, 2019, Michelle passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. So dearly loved wife of David, Extraordinary mother of Ashleigh, Harrison, and Melanie, and mother-in-law of Connor. Precious daughter of Fay and the late Mervyn Boyd, loved sister of Wayne and Mary, Dean and Tania. Much loved daughter-in-law of Audrey and John, loved sister-in-law of Susan, John, and Leslie and Bill, loved by her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins.
"May your beautiful soul
be at rest."
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Oncology Team, Ward 26 and staff at Christchurch Hospital, and the Palliative Care Team at Nurse Maude for their exceptional care and support of our Michelle. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michelle Wade, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to the Breast Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. In accordance with Michelle's wishes a Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held in the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, April 18, at 10.00am.
