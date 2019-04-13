Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Michelle Fay (nee Boyd):

On April 11, 2019, Michelle passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. So dearly loved wife of David, Extraordinary mother of Ashleigh, Harrison, and Melanie, and mother-in-law of Connor. Precious daughter of Fay and the late Mervyn Boyd, loved sister of Wayne and Mary, Dean and Tania. Much loved daughter-in-law of Audrey and John, loved sister-in-law of Susan, John, and Leslie and Bill, loved by her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins.

"May your beautiful soul

be at rest."

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Oncology Team, Ward 26 and staff at Christchurch Hospital, and the Palliative Care Team at Nurse Maude for their exceptional care and support of our Michelle. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michelle Wade, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to the Breast Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. In accordance with Michelle's wishes a Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held in the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, April 18, at 10.00am.







WADE,Michelle Fay (nee Boyd):On April 11, 2019, Michelle passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. So dearly loved wife of David, Extraordinary mother of Ashleigh, Harrison, and Melanie, and mother-in-law of Connor. Precious daughter of Fay and the late Mervyn Boyd, loved sister of Wayne and Mary, Dean and Tania. Much loved daughter-in-law of Audrey and John, loved sister-in-law of Susan, John, and Leslie and Bill, loved by her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins."May your beautiful soulbe at rest."The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Oncology Team, Ward 26 and staff at Christchurch Hospital, and the Palliative Care Team at Nurse Maude for their exceptional care and support of our Michelle. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michelle Wade, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to the Breast Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. In accordance with Michelle's wishes a Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held in the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, April 18, at 10.00am. Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers