DARRAGH, Michelle Lee:
Michelle passed away peacefully after a long illness at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, on Saturday, 18 May, 2019, aged 49 years. Most dearly loved special daughter of Neil and Annette, loved sister and sister-in-law of Jacque and Ken Lloyd, Anthony (Slim) and Mel, (Gore) and a loved Aunt of Aleisha and Andrew Rawstorn, Kieran Lloyd, and Riley Darragh, and their families. Private cremation has been held. A Memorial service to celebrate Michelle's life will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore on Friday, 24 May, at 1.30pm. Many thanks to the wonderful caring staff of Charlton Wing, Windsor Park. Messages to 26A Kakapo Street, Gore, 9710.
Published in The Press from May 20 to May 22, 2019