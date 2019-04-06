TYSON, Michael John:
30.11.1946 – 03.04.2019
(NZDF, WO2, Malay Veteran). Died peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Loved husband of the late Ngaire, stepdad of Tania and David, brother and brother-in-law of Julie and David Blair, Linda and David Penfold, Paul and Liz Tyson, and beloved Uncle Mickey to his nieces and nephews. Thanks to Rannerdale Veterans Care and Christchurch Hospital for their loving care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michael Tyson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In keeping with Michael's wishes, a private family service will be held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019