Michael William John:
On March 17, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine, loved step-dad to Jennine and Mike, and Rochelle, adored Popa Mike to Rose, and May, brother and brother-in-law to Lyn and the late Will, Bill and Pam, Maureen and Chris, Diane and Rod, Greg and Keri, and Vicki, son-in-law to Sheila and Meryl, loved by all his nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michael Stinton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Michael's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Wednesday, March 27, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019