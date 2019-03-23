Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael STINTON. View Sign



On March 17, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine, loved step-dad to Jennine and Mike, and Rochelle, adored Popa Mike to Rose, and May, brother and brother-in-law to Lyn and the late Will, Bill and Pam, Maureen and Chris, Diane and Rod, Greg and Keri, and Vicki, son-in-law to Sheila and Meryl, loved by all his nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michael Stinton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Michael's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Wednesday, March 27, at 2.00pm.







