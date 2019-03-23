Michael STINTON

Death Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael STINTON.

STINTON,
Michael William John:
On March 17, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine, loved step-dad to Jennine and Mike, and Rochelle, adored Popa Mike to Rose, and May, brother and brother-in-law to Lyn and the late Will, Bill and Pam, Maureen and Chris, Diane and Rod, Greg and Keri, and Vicki, son-in-law to Sheila and Meryl, loved by all his nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michael Stinton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Michael's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Wednesday, March 27, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.