SCOTT, Michael Andrew:
31.03.2019
Kate and family wish to thank extended family and friends for the support given during Michael's illness and passing. We truly appreciate the phone calls, letters, flowers, meals and aroha given. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Ashburton District Nursing and Ashburton Palliative Care, also to Father Peter Head for a wonderful service. We are grateful for donations given to Ashburton Cancer Society and Ashburton RDA. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our gratitude.
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019