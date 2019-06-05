Michael ROWE

Guest Book
  • "A wonderful neighbour. Our Little area, of Aorangi, is so..."
  • "We are absolutely gutted by this tragedy of losing a long..."
    - Neke & Steve McDonald
  • " Mike will cherish the memories as kids growing up and..."
    - alistair penfold
  • "We will miss you everyday Mike, to know you was to love you."
    - Mary-Lou Capill
Death Notice

ROWE, Michael Barry:
On June 2, 2019, as a result of a tragic accident. Dearly loved eldest son of Faye and the late Clive, and much loved brother and brother-in-law of Perry and Judi, Quentin and Anara, Steven and Juri, Karina and Dion, and a treasured uncle of Claire; Summer and Sky; and Michael, Nicholas, Jamie, and Brooke and loved by his extended family. Messages to the Rowe family, c/- PO Box 4151, Christchurch 8140. A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, on Friday, June 7, at 2.30pm.

Published in The Press from June 5 to June 6, 2019
