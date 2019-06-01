Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Michael John (Mike):

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at home, aged 49 years. Dearly loved husband of Mel. Loved and adored father of Josh, and Katie. Much loved son of Tash and the late Hec Newton, and beloved son-in-law of Shirley and Graham Symns. Dearly loved brother of Allan; cherished uncle of Ben, Oliver, and Angus; and loved brother-in-law of Paulette, Helen, Steph and Bill. Cherished by all extended family, and a loved friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the Newton family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the North Canterbury Alpine Trust would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mjnewton2805 A Remembrance Service for Mike will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Tuesday, June 4, at 10.00am.







