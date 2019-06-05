NALLY, Michael John:
After a long battle, Michael died peacefully with loved ones by his side at Nurse Maude Hospice on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, aged 57. Only son of John and the late Anne. Loved brother of Susan, and Nicola. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Thanks to the amazing staff of Nurse Maude Hospice for their care. Messages to the Nally Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of the life of Michael will be held in the St Anne's Catholic Church at 739 Ferry Road on Monday, June 10, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 5, 2019