McALOON,
Michael Anthony:
On March 8, 2019, at his home. Loved husband of Susan, beloved father and father-in-law of Grant and Meg, David and Missy, and grandfather of Samuel, Ayden and Alex. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Leslie and Pat, Lynette and Ken, Pam and Alan, Kay and Rodney; and loved by his nieces and nephews. Donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Marys Catholic Church, 116 Lonsdale St, New Brighton, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 11, 2019