LADD, Michael Ian Causer:
30.9.1932 – 5.3.2019
At Bishop Selwyn, Christchurch Michael's journey with us is now over, he has now gone to join his beloved wife Anne. Michael was much loved by everyone who knew him and was a kind and gentle man. Michael was a much-loved father of Sean and Robyn, Nigel and Patricia, and Grant and Amanda, loved grandfather of Aaron, Keldon, Zoe, Mitchell and Abby and great-grandfather to Clayton. Dearly loved brother of Wendy and the late Brian, and their families. Many thanks to his wonderful care team from Bishop Selwyn and Dr Jonathan Chambers. Messages may be addressed to the Ladd family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St Michael and All Angels would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mlladd0503. A Requiem Mass for Michael will be Celebrated at St Michael and All Angels Church, 86-90 Oxford Terrace, Christchurch, on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 2.00pm. A private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2019