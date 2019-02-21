Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael JONES. View Sign

JONES,

Michael John Truman:

On February 19, 2019, aged 72, dearly loved husband of Irene Te Arai Jones (nee Tupe), eldest son of Ronald and Margaret Jones (deceased), older brother of Judy Archer and Kevin Jones, loved and adored dad of Deserei, Ronnie and Karri-Ann, Zia and Eliana, cherished Koro to his 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Dad is lying in state at his home in Rotorua. There will be a Mass at St. Mary's Church, Rotorua, today at 11.00am, he will then be taken to Waiohau Marae for his funeral. The Funeral Service will held this Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by his burial at Waiohau Cemetery.



Farewell Mike, from the Pooley Whanau.

