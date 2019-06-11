HEWSON,
Michael Joseph Felim:
On Saturday, June 8, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family; aged 82 years. Very much loved husband and best friend of Patricia, loved step-father of Brent and Lee, and Janette, loved Pop of Damion, Kurt, Joshua, Marisa and Rebecca, beloved brother and brother-in-law of Tom and Margaret, Brendan and Janet, and the late Mary. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Michael by the staff at Nurse Maude and N.Z Healthcare. Messages to the Hewson family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
"Forever in our hearts"
The gathering to celebrate Michael's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Lounge, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, June 14, at 10.30am.
Slám
Published in The Press on June 11, 2019