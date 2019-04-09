HALL, Michael John:
Sadly Mike passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Elmwood House, Napier, after a long illness. Dearly loved husband of Ruth, and former husband of the late Julie. Loved dad of Chris and Toni. Step-dad of Brenda, Jo and Christopher. Loved grandfather of Tom, Harry and Samantha. Son of the late Malcolm and Mabel Hall. Brother of Pete, Pam, Jill, Roger and Wendy. Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Mike's funeral will be held in Napier on Wednesday, April 10. Messages to Hall family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140. Our heartfelt thanks to Ruth for her loving dedication and care of Mike over many years.
Published in The Press on Apr. 9, 2019