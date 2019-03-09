Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Michael Joseph (Mike):

Passed his final chequred flag always a winner, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family, in his 74th year. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Dearly loved dad of Terry and Lynette. Dearly loved special dad of Shane and Michelle, Troy and AnnMaree, and the late Scott. Loved grandad of Anthony, Nathan, and Rebecca. Loved pop of Chloe and Logan, loved Mike of Hunter, loved Dad of Martha and Buzz.

You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide,

And though we cannot see you you're always at our sides.

In accordance to Mike's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Groom family may be sent to PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







GROOM,Michael Joseph (Mike):Passed his final chequred flag always a winner, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family, in his 74th year. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Dearly loved dad of Terry and Lynette. Dearly loved special dad of Shane and Michelle, Troy and AnnMaree, and the late Scott. Loved grandad of Anthony, Nathan, and Rebecca. Loved pop of Chloe and Logan, loved Mike of Hunter, loved Dad of Martha and Buzz.You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide,And though we cannot see you you're always at our sides.In accordance to Mike's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Groom family may be sent to PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers