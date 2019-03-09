GROOM,
Michael Joseph (Mike):
Passed his final chequred flag always a winner, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family, in his 74th year. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Dearly loved dad of Terry and Lynette. Dearly loved special dad of Shane and Michelle, Troy and AnnMaree, and the late Scott. Loved grandad of Anthony, Nathan, and Rebecca. Loved pop of Chloe and Logan, loved Mike of Hunter, loved Dad of Martha and Buzz.
You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide,
And though we cannot see you you're always at our sides.
In accordance to Mike's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Groom family may be sent to PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2019