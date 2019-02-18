Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On February 16, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late June, and much loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Heather, Sue and George and Nicky and Carl; and loved grandfather of Josh and Kim, Hannah and Scott, Ben and Nicole, and Naomi; Sarah and Warrick, Felicity and Glenn, Marie and Ben, Michael and Ripeka; Kathleen, and Matthew. And a treasured great-grandad. Messages to the Fogden family, c/- PO Box 15102, Aranui, Christchurch 8643. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Christchurch Anglican City Mission would be appreciated and can be made at the service. You are invited to bring a garden flower to place on Michael's casket. A service to celebrate Michael's long active life will be held in St Augustine's Anglican Church, Cracroft Terrace, on Thursday, February 21 at 1.30pm.







FOGDEN, Michael Patrick:On February 16, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late June, and much loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Heather, Sue and George and Nicky and Carl; and loved grandfather of Josh and Kim, Hannah and Scott, Ben and Nicole, and Naomi; Sarah and Warrick, Felicity and Glenn, Marie and Ben, Michael and Ripeka; Kathleen, and Matthew. And a treasured great-grandad. Messages to the Fogden family, c/- PO Box 15102, Aranui, Christchurch 8643. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Christchurch Anglican City Mission would be appreciated and can be made at the service. You are invited to bring a garden flower to place on Michael's casket. A service to celebrate Michael's long active life will be held in St Augustine's Anglican Church, Cracroft Terrace, on Thursday, February 21 at 1.30pm. Published in The Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019

