DEAN, Michael:
On May 7, 2019, peacefully at George Manning Lifecare. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Nick and Irene, Tracey and Dean, and the late Brett. Treasured and loved Granddad of all his grandchildren.
"Thinking of family and
friends in his home country, England"
Messages may be addressed to the Dean Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St Barnabas Children's Fund would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mdean0705. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, on Friday, May 10, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on May 8, 2019