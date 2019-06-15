BEHAGUE,
Michael Deane (Mike):
Passed away on June 13, 2019, at Addington Gardens. Much loved husband of Noleen, a loved father, poppa and great-poppa. Thank you to all who cared for Mike, you are much appreciated. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Mike Behague, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Harakeke Club Day Centre would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Mike will be farewelled at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, June 18, at 6.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 15, 2019