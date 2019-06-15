Michael BEHAGUE

Guest Book
  • "Farewell poppa you are greatly missed by all in our family...."
    - Toni Benjamin
  • "Thinking of you Noleen and your family at this sad time...."
    - Dianne Jarratt
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

BEHAGUE,
Michael Deane (Mike):
Passed away on June 13, 2019, at Addington Gardens. Much loved husband of Noleen, a loved father, poppa and great-poppa. Thank you to all who cared for Mike, you are much appreciated. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Mike Behague, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Harakeke Club Day Centre would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Mike will be farewelled at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, June 18, at 6.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on June 15, 2019
