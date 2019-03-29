ANDREW,
Michael John (Mike):
Passed away peacefully at Parklands Hospital on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, aged 75 years. Much loved father of Mark, and Robyn, father-in-law of Jeremy, and proud granddad of Ben. The family would like to thank the staff of Bupa Parklands for their care of Mike. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mike Andrew, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Mike's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, April 3, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 29, 2019