Michael David (Mike):

Died suddenly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Val, father and father-in-law of Linda and Peter, Frank and Trish, Michael and Teresa, and Greg and Nicola, dearly loved granddad of Harry, Jane, and Lucy; Michael, Grace, and Anna; Holly, and Mack; and Ruby, and George. The family would like to thank the staff at Merivale Retirement Village who cared for Mike over the last 10 years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mike Anderson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Mike's wishes a private service has been held.







ANDERSON,Michael David (Mike):Died suddenly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Val, father and father-in-law of Linda and Peter, Frank and Trish, Michael and Teresa, and Greg and Nicola, dearly loved granddad of Harry, Jane, and Lucy; Michael, Grace, and Anna; Holly, and Mack; and Ruby, and George. The family would like to thank the staff at Merivale Retirement Village who cared for Mike over the last 10 years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mike Anderson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Mike's wishes a private service has been held. Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019

