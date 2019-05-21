JERARD, Mervyn Louis:
On May 20, 2019, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village; in his 90th year. A much loved husband, father, father-in-law and granddad of Vivienne; Karen and Jorge, Max*, Mike*, Sue and Nev, Becs and Craig; Stephanie, Anja, Nina, Sophie, Emma and Caitlyn. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Anthony Wilding for their wonderful care and support. A gathering to celebrate Merv's life will be held at 21 Potters Lane, Tai Tapu, on Thursday, May 23, at 12.30pm.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in The Press on May 21, 2019