RONDEL, Merryl Barbara(nee McDonald):Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Tony. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Kelvin and Tracey, Steve and Mel, Jo and Kev Mills. Loved Nana of James and Georgina, Alex, Jayson and Shallan, Danielle and Samantha Mills. Much loved Great-Nana of Aziah. Magnificent caring by Dr Amanda Parkin, and thanks to care received recently at Nurse Maude Hospital. Messages may be addressed to the Rondel family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mbrondel1606. A Celebration of Merryl's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Thursday, June 20, at 4.00pm.