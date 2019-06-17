RONDEL, Merryl Barbara
(nee McDonald):
Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Tony. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Kelvin and Tracey, Steve and Mel, Jo and Kev Mills. Loved Nana of James and Georgina, Alex, Jayson and Shallan, Danielle and Samantha Mills. Much loved Great-Nana of Aziah. Magnificent caring by Dr Amanda Parkin, and thanks to care received recently at Nurse Maude Hospital. Messages may be addressed to the Rondel family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mbrondel1606. A Celebration of Merryl's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Thursday, June 20, at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press from June 17 to June 19, 2019