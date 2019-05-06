Merlyn HALL

  • "Will be forever in our hearts, I'm so pleased I got to..."
    - Rachiel Purvis
  • "the love we carry in our hearts for Merle will live on..."
    - wayne pope
  • "It was lovely being with you mum, when you passed...RIP...."
  • "HALL, Merlyn Jean (nee Baker): On May 3, 2019. Dearly..."
HALL,
Merlyn Jean (Merle):
On May 3, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Laurence (Laurie). Much loved Mum of Lisa, Rachel, and Keith, and loved Nanny of all her grandchildren and Great-Nanny to Sienna. Messages to the Hall family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Special thanks and appreciation to the staff at I.C.U. North and Ward 25 for their loving care of Merle. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rakaia Volunteer Fire Brigade would be much appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Merle's life will be held at the Rakaia Community Centre (note change of Venue), Elizabeth Avenue, Rakaia, on Thursday, May 9, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.

Published in The Press from May 6 to May 8, 2019
