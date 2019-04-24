LEPPER, Merle Lorraine:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on April 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, in her 93rd year. Dearly beloved wife of the late James Ernest, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lloyd (dec), Alison and Karl, and Andrew and Kirsty. Dearly loved grandmother of Lucy, Millie, Grace, Jimmy, Joe, Daniel and Hamish. In lieu of flowers donations can be made online to Dementia Canterbury, bit.ly/mllepper2204. Messages to the Lepper family, c/- John Rhind, 19 London Street, Christchurch. A service to celebrate Merle's life will be held at St Nicholas Anglican Church, corner Barrington and Milton Streets, on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019