Merle CARTER

Death Notice

CARTER, Merle:
Passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019, at Ashburton. Aged 76. Dearly loved wife of John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Dean and Andrea, Bryce and Toni, Shari and Brendan and Nana to Oliver, Lewis, and Jacob. Messages to the Carter Family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service to celebrate Merle's life will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Friday, May 3, commencing at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

Published in The Press on Apr. 30, 2019
