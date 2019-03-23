Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melva PRATTLEY. View Sign



(nee Hurley):

On March 21, 2019, peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital, surrounded by family, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Geoff for 60 years, and loved Mum and mother-in-law of Adrianne and Rod, Stephen and Linda, Kathy and Bryan, loving grandma of Jessica, Rachel, Laura, Dean, Alice, Katie, and Lisa, loved great-grandma of Blake, Isaac, and Xavier, and a loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Special thanks to the staff at Cashmere View for their loving care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Melva Prattley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to Save the Children NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Melva's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, on Wednesday, March 27, at 2.00pm. Interment thereafter at Rangiora Lawn Cemetery.







