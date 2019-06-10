ERIKSEN,
Melva Hinera (Hinera):
Passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Friday, June 7, 2019, aged 85. Loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tom and Charmaine, Peter (Choc), and David and Brigid. Loved grandmother of Natasha, Daniel, Aroha, Tui, and the late Isaac, and loved great-grandmother of Savannah, Neko, CJ, Raukawa and the late Ihaka. Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Hinera's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Wednesday, June 12, at 11.00am. Burial at Ruru Lawn Cemetery thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 10, 2019