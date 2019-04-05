Melanie KININMONTH

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Gavin and I were so sad to hear of your passing, we..."
    - Marama Parore
  • "Mel, we met doing the OE thing in Perth via Karen, then..."
    - Paula Le Compte
  • "Mel, the day I met you we had just given birth to 3..."
    - Katie Carville
  • "KININMONTH, Melanie Ann: Cherished sister-in-law of Rick..."
    - Melanie KININMONTH
    Published in: The Press
  • "KININMONTH, Melanie: Your work colleagues are your second..."
    - Melanie KININMONTH
    Published in: The Press

KININMONTH, Melanie Ann
(neé Hodges):
On April 2, 2019 at Nurse Maude Hospice after a brief but feisty battle, aged 53 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Ian, treasured mum and best friend of Sydney, dearly loved eldest daughter of Donald and Lois, and daughter-in-law of Eileen, loved sister and sister-in-law of Kerry and Nicola, Bronwyn and Gilly McGillivray, and the extended Kininmonth family, greatly adored aunt of Caitlin and Tom, Ashley and Troy, Sam, Emma; Max, Archie, Quin, and a loved cousin and friend to so many. Special thanks to the wonderful team at Nurse Maude Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Mel's life will be held in St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel, 347 Papanui Road, on Monday, April 8, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.