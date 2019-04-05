Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



(neé Hodges):

On April 2, 2019 at Nurse Maude Hospice after a brief but feisty battle, aged 53 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Ian, treasured mum and best friend of Sydney, dearly loved eldest daughter of Donald and Lois, and daughter-in-law of Eileen, loved sister and sister-in-law of Kerry and Nicola, Bronwyn and Gilly McGillivray, and the extended Kininmonth family, greatly adored aunt of Caitlin and Tom, Ashley and Troy, Sam, Emma; Max, Archie, Quin, and a loved cousin and friend to so many. Special thanks to the wonderful team at Nurse Maude Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Mel's life will be held in St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel, 347 Papanui Road, on Monday, April 8, at 1.00pm.







KININMONTH, Melanie Ann(neé Hodges):On April 2, 2019 at Nurse Maude Hospice after a brief but feisty battle, aged 53 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Ian, treasured mum and best friend of Sydney, dearly loved eldest daughter of Donald and Lois, and daughter-in-law of Eileen, loved sister and sister-in-law of Kerry and Nicola, Bronwyn and Gilly McGillivray, and the extended Kininmonth family, greatly adored aunt of Caitlin and Tom, Ashley and Troy, Sam, Emma; Max, Archie, Quin, and a loved cousin and friend to so many. Special thanks to the wonderful team at Nurse Maude Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Mel's life will be held in St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel, 347 Papanui Road, on Monday, April 8, at 1.00pm. Published in The Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019

