(nee Beyers)

Passed away at 2.30pm on March 19, 2019, with her beloved daughters Marie and Karen, by her side. Loved wife of the late Stanley Wardle, and the late Malcolm McDougall. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Marie and Chris Hewitt, and Karen and Stephen Bird. Loved grandmother of Cameron Delaney, and Jessica Tyson. Great-grandmother of Luna, Lux, and August. Marie and Karen would like to send their heartfelt thanks to all the staff and residents of Rose Court Nursing Home, where May has lived for the past 2 years. We wanted to say that Mum truly loved and valued your friendships. She loved spending time talking with you and sharing your lives with her. Marie and I cannot express just how much it meant to us, knowing that Mum was cared for in such a loving way. It gave us huge comfort to share our grief and sorrow with you all at her death, and wish you all to know how amazing and special you all are. Messages to the McDougall family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. At May's request, a private cremation has already been held.







