19.03.1940 "cuzzie"

"Kua hinga te Totara haemata I te Wao Nui a Tane"

A strong-growing totara

has fallen in the great forest

of Tane

On Saturday, April 13, 2019, passed with very little suffering with his beloved soulmate Wendy (Grandma) at his side. Max spent his final days of rest at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village. A beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

"You will always be our strong protector and much loved Grandad. You can fish as much as you like now Max."

Please join Wendy, Elaina and whanau to celebrate the life of Max at 21 Sneyd Street, Kaiapoi, on Wednesday, April 17, at 12.00 noon, followed by light refreshments, all are welcome to attend.







