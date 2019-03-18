Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On Thursday, March 14, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 66 years. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Kelly and Jon, and the late Chris, Anna and Brad, sister of Jan, Tony, the late Carlene, Amber and Stu, dearly loved daughter of the late Ngaire and Kenneth Avant, much loved aunty of Nikki and Alastair, Emma and Kelvin, treasured nana of Lachie; Flynn and Campball, and a dear friend of Des. Special thanks to all the medical staff for their dedicated and caring support of Max. Messages to the Newfield Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Memorial Service to celebrate Max's life will be held in the Sumner Surf Club, 301 Main Road, Sumner, on Thursday, March 21, at 2.00pm.







NEWFIELD, Maxenne:On Thursday, March 14, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 66 years. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Kelly and Jon, and the late Chris, Anna and Brad, sister of Jan, Tony, the late Carlene, Amber and Stu, dearly loved daughter of the late Ngaire and Kenneth Avant, much loved aunty of Nikki and Alastair, Emma and Kelvin, treasured nana of Lachie; Flynn and Campball, and a dear friend of Des. Special thanks to all the medical staff for their dedicated and caring support of Max. Messages to the Newfield Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Memorial Service to celebrate Max's life will be held in the Sumner Surf Club, 301 Main Road, Sumner, on Thursday, March 21, at 2.00pm. Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers