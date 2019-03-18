NEWFIELD, Maxenne:
On Thursday, March 14, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 66 years. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Kelly and Jon, and the late Chris, Anna and Brad, sister of Jan, Tony, the late Carlene, Amber and Stu, dearly loved daughter of the late Ngaire and Kenneth Avant, much loved aunty of Nikki and Alastair, Emma and Kelvin, treasured nana of Lachie; Flynn and Campball, and a dear friend of Des. Special thanks to all the medical staff for their dedicated and caring support of Max. Messages to the Newfield Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Memorial Service to celebrate Max's life will be held in the Sumner Surf Club, 301 Main Road, Sumner, on Thursday, March 21, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2019