Peacefully at Dunstan Hospital on Thursday, May 2, 2019, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Frank, loved and cherished mother of Keith (Otautau), Robert (NSW), Allyson (Oturehua), and Jennifer (Sydney), much loved Grandma, Nana of all her grandchildren and Great-Nana of all her great- grandchildren. A service to celebrate Mavis' life will be held in Central Otago Funeral Chapel, 16 Ennis Street, Alexandra, on Wednesday, May 8, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations kindly accepted for the Local SPCA and St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages 64 Main Road, Otautau 9610.

