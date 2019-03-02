Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



(nee Armstrong):

Peacefully, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Nazareth House, Christchurch, surrounded by her loving family, in her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Len. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Leonie and the late Selwyn Clucas, Colin and Diana Johnston, and Helen and Gary Marshall. Loved grandmother of Carolyn, and Gary; Andrew, Mark, Emma, Charles, and Ted; and Anna, and Jess. Dearly loved great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the Johnston family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mjohnston2702

A Celebration of Mavis' life will be held in St Martin's Anglican Church, 60 Lincoln Road, Spreydon, Christchurch, on Tuesday, March 5, at 2.00pm.







JOHNSTON, Mavis(nee Armstrong):Peacefully, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Nazareth House, Christchurch, surrounded by her loving family, in her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Len. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Leonie and the late Selwyn Clucas, Colin and Diana Johnston, and Helen and Gary Marshall. Loved grandmother of Carolyn, and Gary; Andrew, Mark, Emma, Charles, and Ted; and Anna, and Jess. Dearly loved great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the Johnston family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mjohnston2702A Celebration of Mavis' life will be held in St Martin's Anglican Church, 60 Lincoln Road, Spreydon, Christchurch, on Tuesday, March 5, at 2.00pm. Published in The Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers