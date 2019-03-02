JOHNSTON, Mavis
(nee Armstrong):
Peacefully, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Nazareth House, Christchurch, surrounded by her loving family, in her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Len. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Leonie and the late Selwyn Clucas, Colin and Diana Johnston, and Helen and Gary Marshall. Loved grandmother of Carolyn, and Gary; Andrew, Mark, Emma, Charles, and Ted; and Anna, and Jess. Dearly loved great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the Johnston family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mjohnston2702
A Celebration of Mavis' life will be held in St Martin's Anglican Church, 60 Lincoln Road, Spreydon, Christchurch, on Tuesday, March 5, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019