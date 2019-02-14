COLE, Mavis Rene (May):
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Mavis (May) on February 11, 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved mother of Sheryl (deceased), Karen, Paul, Michael, Maree, and Marc. A much loved Nana of all her grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Joyce (deceased), Lorna, Brian, Ron, Beryl and Ron Fergusson. A dear friend of many.
Rest in Peace.
At mum's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Cole family, c/o PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019