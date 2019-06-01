Maurice PEPPER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice PEPPER.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

PEPPER,
Maurice George (Pep):
On May 29, 2019, unexpectedly but peacefully at home, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Alison, loved father and father-in-law of Rachel and James, and Sally and Duncan, treasured granddad of Jim Joe, Archie, and Francis; and Scarlett, loved brother of the late Eunice. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Maurice Pepper, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Memorial Service for Maurice will be held in The Cashmere Club, 50 Colombo Street, Cashmere, on Wednesday, June 5, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on June 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.