PEPPER,
Maurice George (Pep):
On May 29, 2019, unexpectedly but peacefully at home, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Alison, loved father and father-in-law of Rachel and James, and Sally and Duncan, treasured granddad of Jim Joe, Archie, and Francis; and Scarlett, loved brother of the late Eunice. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Maurice Pepper, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Memorial Service for Maurice will be held in The Cashmere Club, 50 Colombo Street, Cashmere, on Wednesday, June 5, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 1, 2019