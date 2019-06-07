EVANS,
Maurice Bishop (Pa):
On June 6, 2019, our beautiful Pa passed away peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Rest Home, surrounded by his loving family, in his 87th year. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of the late Berta, devoted, supportive and fabulous father and father-in-law of Amanda and Steve, Megan and Lincoln, and Gareth and Julia. Special and treasured 'Pa' of Harriet, and Eliza; Elliot, and Pippa; and Annabelle. A special and heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village who were involved in looking after our Dad. A special mention to Dr Paul Peterson and Papanui Medical Centre for their fantastic care. Messages may be sent to The Family of the Late Maurice Evans, c/- PO Box 39001 Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Maurice's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, June 11, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from June 7 to June 8, 2019